Week two, three NRL finals fixtures locked in
The opening week of NRL finals have been and gone with upsets across the board shaking up the competition.
Here's the complete details for week two and three of the upcoming finals series as well as the confirmed NRLW fixtures.
FINALS WEEK TWO
Semi final one:
South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Friday, September 20, 7.50pm, ANZ Stadium
Semi final two:
Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels
Saturday, September 21, 7.50pm, AAMI Park
FINALS WEEK THREE
Preliminary final one:
Canberra Raiders v Rabbitohs/Sea Eagles
Friday, September 27, 7.50pm, GIO Stadium
Preliminary final two:
Sydney Roosters v Storm/Eels
Saturday, September 28, 7.50pm, Sydney Cricket Ground
NRLW ROUND 2 FIXTURES
Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters
Saturday, September 21, 5.05pm, AAMI Park
New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons
Sunday, September 22, 1.15pm (AEST), Mt Smart Stadium
NRLW ROUND 3 FIXTURES
Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors
Saturday, September 28, 5.05pm, Sydney Cricket Ground
St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters
Sunday September 29, 1.15pm, Leichhardt Oval
