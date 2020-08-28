Week promoting road safety wraps up but how did Bundy drivers do?

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Crews from emergency services in Bundaberg worked together this week to promote the annual campaign and educate the public. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

QUEENSLAND'S Road Safety Week will come to a close today, but Bundaberg police are urging drivers to avoid risky behaviours after multiple fatal crashes occurred last year.

Officer in charge at the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit Sergeant Marty Arnold said while there has been a steady, yet minor increase in traffic crashes in Bundaberg, it wasn't unexpected as COVID-19 restrictions eased, resulting in more vehicles on the road.

"In relation to the overwhelming majority they relate to the fatal five and people's inattention and laziness, combined with bad habits such as speeding, no seat belts and fatigue," Sergeant Arnold said.

"Drink and drug driving is also emerging as a causal factor in serious crashes however this is a trend we see most years.

"We have a zero tolerance to these matters in Road Safety Week and have all available units on the road."

Last year, 68 lives were lost and 2193 people were seriously injured in traffic incidents which involved a young driver or rider aged 16 to 24-years-old on Queensland roads.

But the state's leading cause of fatal crashes remains to be distracted driving, with 21 Queensland lives lost as a result last year.

Distracted driving which can range from playing excessive loud music, having conversations with passengers or paying attention to children and animals while driving, increases the chance of having a serious traffic crash by four times.

Wide Bay Burnett district officer superintendent Michael Sawrey said it was a reminder for drivers to limit distractions in the car and avoid using their phones while operating a vehicle.

"Drivers should consider activating the do not disturb while driving feature and remember that you are facing a $1000 fine and four demerit points if you are caught using your phone while driving," Superintendent Sawrey said.

"These demerit points are doubled if you receive a second mobile offence within 12 months."

While the annual road safety campaign has finished, drivers are reminded to continue practising safety on roads and avoid placing others at risk by making poor decisions while driving.