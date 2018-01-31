Wedding Spectacular last function at Civic Centre

The Civic Centre will be a hustle and bustle for the last time at the annual Wedding Spectacular in February.

The Civic Centre will be a hustle and bustle for the last time at the annual Wedding Spectacular in February. Mike Knott BUN260217WEDDING16

CALLING all soon-to-be married couples.

If you need some invitation design advice, are searching for a great wedding photographer or want to organise a flashy car to get your bridal party around, there is an upcoming event for you.

The Bundaberg Wedding Spectacular, on from 9am-2pm at the Civic Centre on Sunday, February 18, will feature stalls upon stalls of local services, products and more to help you organise your special day.

Event organisers Lisa-Marie Gallwey, from Once Upon a Party, and Cassandra Egan, from Elegant Events, said the Spectacular would have a little bit of everything.

"There will be things like cake samples, photographers, celebrants, wedding decorating and stylists, limos, mobile food and bar vans and more," Ms Gallwey said.

"It is a great opportunity for you and your partner to come together and get an idea of what they like and don't like."

KAYLAS EXPERTEASE: Amey Harper and Sarah Olsen at the Wedding Spectacular at the Civic Centre last year. Mike Knott BUN260217WEDDING1

And if the ease of having everything under the one roof wasn't incentive enough, Ms Gallwey said there was also a competition running for one lucky couple to win a $15,000 wedding.

"We are giving away a wedding in partnership with SeaFM and the details are up now on their website," she said.

WEDDING SHOW: Cassandra Egan and Lisa-Marie Gallwey are hosting the Wedding Spectacular in February. Mike Knott BUN240217WEDDING3

Ms Gallwey, who has run the Wedding Spectacular for two years at the Civic Centre, said it would be the end of an era when the iconic function room closes to public events for good.

The Civic Centre has hosted countless weddings, parties, graduations and other events since it opened in 1962.

Bundaberg Regional Council planned to close the Civic Centre to functions this year upon the completion of the Bundaberg Multiplex, moving all function bookings over to the new site at 1 Civic Avenue.

Councillors are yet to determine the future use of the Civic Centre.

"Our Wedding Spectacular is actually one of the last events to be held at the Civic Centre this year," Ms Gallwey said.

"It is so sad.

"It has so much nostalgia and history and is in such a beautiful position, right in the centre of town.

"It feeds the main street businesses as well as it draws a crowd to the CBD whenever there is a function."

The Civic Centre in Bourbong Street has a proud history in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN300118CIVIC1

A council spokesperson said the completion of stage two of the Multiplex meant residents would have access to a new state-of-the-art, purposebuilt function centre.

"The intent for this facility has always been that it would become the premier hire location for functions in the Bundaberg area," the spokesperson said.

"In order to maximise this investment, bookings that would previously have been placed at the Civic Centre are being transitioned to the new $32 million multi-use sports and community centre."

The spokesperson said staff had made every effort to contact groups and individuals affected by the change. For information, phone 1300 883 699.

