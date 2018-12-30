Menu
DISTRAUGHT: Sally and Cameron Dewbery had their fairytale wedding yesterday but thieves have left them feeling sick to their stomachs.
Crime

Wedding day nightmare as photographer's car ransacked

Tahlia Stehbens
by
30th Dec 2018 4:07 PM
YOUR wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but for Sally and Cameron Dewbery, their fairytale union has ended in tragedy.

"I feel sick,” MrsDewbery said.

"I'm just destroyed.”

Mr and Mrs Dewbery tied the knot with a beautiful Coral Cove beach ceremony on Saturday, and everything was running smoothly.

"My day was perfect, but now I only have the memories,” she said.

The wedding photographer was a friend of the couple who had travelled from Toowoomba for the event.

After capturing the day's festivities, the photographer joined in the fun at the reception, leaving her camera equipment in the car near the Bundaberg RSL sub-branch.

"When she went back to get them the car had been ransacked and all her gear was gone,” MrsDewbery said.

"The photographer is distraught, and so are we.

"Our day was fantastic ... but I don't have the photos.”

DISTRAUGHT: Sally and Cameron Dewbery had their fairy tale wedding yesterday but thieves have left them feeling sick to their stomachs.
Two cameras, a camera bag and some extra lenses were taken (some time after 8pm) from the photographer's blue Jeep - all up valued about $12,000.

The newlyweds are desperate to get their images back and are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the memory cards and camera equipment.

"We are just wanting as much information as we can get,” she said.

"We just had a wedding, we can't afford this.”

Mrs Dewbery posted a status to her Facebook page letting friends and family know what had happened, and to try and bring the thief to justice.

"Guys after the best day of our life yesterday someone has broken into our photographers car and stolen all her equipment,” the post read.

"Not only have we lost all our wedding photos our beautiful photographer has lost all her equipment and her livelihood.

"Can everyone please share this and help us find (who) did this. We will offer a reward for the safe return of the equipment.”

The couple just want to see their priceless wedding photos hanging on their wall, and for their hard-working photographer to have her equipment returned.

While this has deeply upset the couple, their four-year relationship and two beautiful daughters keep them thankful.

"The kids really loved it, I think they thought it was their wedding,” MrsDewbery said.

If you have any information, please send Sally a message on Facebook bit.ly/2QXOFE3.

marriage memories photographer stolen wedding nightmare
Bundaberg News Mail

