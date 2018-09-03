Wedding bells set to ring in historic Neighbours event

Magda Szubanski plays wedding celebrant Jemima Davies-Smythe for Neighbours' first same-sex wedding. Pictured with Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda. Supplied Channel 10.

MOVE over Harry and Meghan, there's another historic wedding coming to our TV screens.

In a Neighbours first, David and Aaron will tie the knot in the soap's first same-sex marriage tonight.

Marriage equality campaigner Magda Szubanski guest stars in the special event, which airs over two nights.

David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) get married in a scene from Neighbours. Channel 10

"When me and my gay mates were watching Charlene and Scott get married in 1987, we would never have dreamt there would be a gay wedding on Neighbours. It's really very, very exciting," Szubanski said.

"They contacted my agent because of all the stuff I did for marriage equality last year... I said absolutely. It's both a fabulous, moving and hilarious idea.

"I hope people will watch these episodes... there's a lot there for everyone to enjoy to be honest. Having different characters and a diversity of characters breathes new life into storylines."

Szubanski plays Jemima Davies-Smythe, a colourful character who arrives in Erinsborough just in time to play an unexpected role in Aaron and David's nuptials.

"They treated it with a lot of dignity and a lot of humour," she said.

"They wanted to play to my comedy strengths, and the boys Takaya (who plays David) and Matt (who plays Aaron) were really lovely in the way they treated the moment. I found it very moving actually. It's meant to be fun but we also wanted to acknowledge how special it was."

Magda Szubanski plays wedding celebrant Jemima Davies-Smythe on Neighbours. Channel 10

This may not be the last we see of Jemima on Ramsay Street.

"She is a larger-than-life character and there's more to her than we think," Szubanski said.

"There's something going on with her but we're not quite sure what it is. She's a character of many, many layers and she's a lot of fun to play.

"We'll just have to wait and see. I'd happily do more. I had a lot of fun."

Neighbours airs tonight at 6.30pm on Eleven.