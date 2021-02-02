Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police are searching for stolen wedding bands.
News

Wedding bands, wallet and more stolen from vehicle

Mikayla Haupt
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Just after Christmas numerous items, including wedding bands, were stolen from a vehicle at Bundaberg South.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said police were appealing for public assistance to locate the property, in particular the wedding bands that the victims would desperately like to have returned.

She said between December 26 and 27, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Goodwin St, Bundaberg South.

“A number of items of property were stolen at the time including bank cards, wallet, cordless drill, impact driver, rotary hammer drill and battery,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“Sentimental items were also stolen, including the victims’ wedding bands.

“The rings are described as three gold-plated wedding rings in rose gold, yellow gold and white gold.”

If you have any information in relation to the matter or stolen property items contact police and quote the reference number QP2002651617.

You can contact police on Policelink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 000.

