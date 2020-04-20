Menu
The new look at IMPACT Community Service’s website. Picture: Supplied.
Website’s upgrades aim for an IMPACT

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
20th Apr 2020 6:30 PM
IMPACT Community Services has changed the design of its website to make it more engaging to users.

The change happens as IMPACT modifies its projects to address social needs during the coronavirus pandemic, by delivering the bulk of them through online, phone, or by video.

This website includes a series of informative “stories”, including how social isolation impacts the work of its own employees, such as mental health worker Sharmaine Gernhoefer.

“Moving from face-to-face to contact to over the phone forces us to polish our phone manner,” she said.

“ With new clients it’s more difficult but with established clients you already have that strong rapport.”

Managing director Tanya O’Shea said the community service was delivering more than 20 programs for local communities, and was as committed as ever to deliver them.

She said the new website was a key part of its communications strategy.

“It is during times like these that we need to be there for people in our community and work even harder to let them know what services we have and how we can help,” Ms O’Shea said. “We have experienced people in place to provide those in need with support to get through this period.”

Bundaberg News Mail

