Webinar helps students exercise their mood

THE Black Dog Institute is calling on high schools to sign up for a free Mental Fitness webinar to be held this Friday.

The free webinar is part of the Black Dog Institute's month-long campaign, Exercise Your Mood, and encourages students and teachers to take the first step to improve their physical and mental well-being through exercise.

About three million Australians experience depression or anxiety each year, with almost one in four young people experiencing mental distress, according to a joint report by Black Dog Institute and Mission Australia released earlier this year.

Early onset of mental illness is associated with poor health and social outcomes including increased risk of drug and alcohol abuse, unemployment and suicide. With 75% of mental health problems emerging before the age of 25, adolescence is a crucial period for intervention.

"For teenagers, who can be busy with study, friends, work, family - and of course, screens - finding ways to build resilience and incorporate exercise into daily life can be the key to good mental health,” said Conjoint Associate Professor Josephine Anderson, Clinical Director at Black Dog Institute.

"A past study of over 4500 adolescents found that naturally occurring increases in leisure-time physical activity were significantly associated with fewer depressive symptoms over a two-year period.”

Developed for high school students, the webinar focuses on the importance of mental fitness including building mental strength, flexibility and endurance, helping to improve their overall well-being.

The webinar will also equip students and teachers with the knowledge and resources to better understand and manage their mental health to help prevent and delay the onset of depression and anxiety.

In addition to the webinar, the Black Dog Institute is also offering schools a range of free posters, tips and resources to help students adopt the Exercise Your Mood message throughout September.

"The Black Dog Institute recommends seizing any opportunity for exercise - whether that's walking to school or from the train or bus, taking the stairs or joining a local sports team,” said Dr Anderson.

"You don't need to be a gym junkie to reap the benefits of exercise. Regular physical activity can reduce stress, enhance sleep and improve concentration, so it's an important part of study and exam preparation for students as well.”

Join the webinar live and free of charge by registering at www.blackdoginstitute.org.au.