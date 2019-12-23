Weatherzone forecasts up to 80mm for Bundy on Christmas Day

BUNDABERG looks likely to receive the best gift this Christmas as predictions show rain will pour down on the city and allow firefighters to spend the day with family.

The Weatherzone website has predicted Bundaberg has an 80 per cent chance of seeing between 40mm and 80mm of rain on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between eight and 15mm on Christmas Day.

A spokeswoman from the bureau said showers and storms were moving towards Bundaberg from southeast Queensland.

"We will see some of that activity later on Christmas Eve in Bundaberg as it moves north and then we are looking at a decent chance of showers and storms on Christmas Day," the spokeswoman said.

"50 per cent of people could see up to 8mm and 25 per cent could see up to 15mm.

"There is a chance of heavier storms and if a heavier storm went directly over someone they could see significantly heavier rainfall."

The rain combined with a few other conditions will also bring the fire danger rating down for Christmas.

"As well as rain there will be an increase in cloud cover, a decrease in temperatures and an increase in humidity allowing for a low to moderate fire danger."

The forecast for the day will be a maximum of 30 degrees and a minimum of 22 degrees giving everyone a break from the heat.