Showers are expected to continue throughout the day on Wednesday with the chance of thunderstorms before things clear on Thursday.
News

WEATHER WRAP: When to expect drier days, cooler mornings

Geordi Offord
24th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
It's been a wet few days around the region but some finer weather is on its way.

Bundaberg has seen falls of up to 34mm in the last seven days, with downpours expected to continue Wednesday before things clear up on Thursday.

Wednesday's weather will come as the result of a weather system moving in from the west, which is expected to sweep the showers off the coast by Thursday.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology James Thompson said the later part of the week will also see morning temperatures drop to 18 degrees or less.

"We're looking at temperatures hovering around 30 and 31 degrees from Thursday, so we aren't seeing things cool off too much," he said.

"As we see drier air move over towards the end of the week things will be less humid with morning temperatures dropping to about 18 degrees or less."

Mr Thompson said Bundaberg could see thunderstorms on Wednesday which could potentially bring damaging winds.

"We could see decent or even severe thunderstorms bring some thunder, lightening and even damaging winds if you're right under it," he said.

"It's a bit of a tricky one, but we could see some heavy falls in the morning but more likely see the storms in the evening.

"We're expecting the heavier falls to be a bit more isolated than what people in the South East and Northern New South Wales have been getting."

bundaberg weather bunweather bureau of meteorology
Bundaberg News Mail

