WEATHER WRAP: How conditions will be for Christmas Day

Wyatt Haupt is getting into the Christmas spirit. Photo: Mikayla Haupt

LOCALS with outdoor Christmas plans may need a plan B with showers forecast for Christmas Day.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology conditions will be cool and damp with up 20mm of rain expected to fall.

BoM Meteorologist Livio Regano said Bundaberg was expected to reach 28 degrees on Friday, three degrees below average.

“The further south you go the clearer it will get,” he said.

“In Bundy it will be a very cloudy day, it (the rain) may be just enough to ruin plans but I don’t think people in Bundy will complain about the cool change.”

Mr Regano said temperatures would then slowly start to rise to about average by Sunday.

“The trend through the weekend see showers become less likely and temperatures slowly going up in a comfortable range,” he said.

Mr Regano said the weekend will be quite cloudy with winds on the open water reaching between 15 and 20 knots.

“The temperature will continue slowly rising but it won’t be excessively hot, we’ll see temperatures in the low 30s and we could see those showers return by Wednesday,” he said.

