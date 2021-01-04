WEATHER: Will cyclone bring Bundy rain?

RAINY DAYS: Bundy could see more damp conditions in the coming week.

While North Queensland is bracing for big rainfall today, Bundaberg will have to wait a while to get some decent totals.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts good rainfall for the Bundaberg region in the middle of the week, but it won't be anything to do with Tropical Cyclone Imogen who made landfall in the north today.

A spokeswoman said a trough was expected to come through Bundaberg in the middle of the week, bringing with it the chance of showers and storms.

"There will be rain," she said.

Imogen, on the other hand, will bring falls of about 250mm but will stick to the north of Mackay.

The spokeswoman said the one effect we may feel in the Rum City was tropical air at the end of the week which would be pulled downwards by a then weakened Imogen.

Bundaberg is set for a week of mostly sunny temps with the midweek chance of rain and storms.

Temps are expected to sit between 21 and 32 degrees throughout the week.