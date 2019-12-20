Menu
Rain showers over the Bundaberg region.
WEATHER: Will Christmas bring Bundaberg the gift of rain?

brittiny edwards
20th Dec 2019 12:17 PM

FARMERS' Christmas wishes could come true, with a 20 per cent chance of rain forecast for Christmas Day.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology detailed the forecast for the festive season.

"There is a chance we could see a couple of showers, even a couple of storms on the day," the spokeswoman said.

"It is more likely to be further south but we can't rule it out, it is a possibility.

"At the moment we are looking at a maximum of 34 degrees and there could be a few clouds."

The minimum for the day is currently 22 degrees.

As for Boxing Day, the spokeswoman said Bundaberg will again have a chance of thunderstorms in the area. 

