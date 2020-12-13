WEATHER: Why next 30 hours is the answer to our prayers

Dark clouds are a welcome sign of rain in Bundaberg. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

Dark clouds are a welcome sign of rain in Bundaberg. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

BUNDABERG has had some much-needed rain today and there's more on the horizon with a "wet next couple of hours".

In fact the next 30 hours are set to be wet, wet, wet according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said Bundaberg had so far recorded 11mm today and there could be another 10-20mm to come.

"There's certainly some thunderstorms moving over pretty close to Bundaberg right at the moment," he said.

Tomorrow, the region will see a chance of thunderstorms with 5-15mm of rain expected.

But the rainy skies will clear by tomorrow afternoon.

Mr Kennedy said there was a trough offshore of Fraser Island that would move south tomorrow afternoon, clearing things up by evening.

Tides are expected to peak at 2.73m at 8.38am tomorrow and 3.03m at 8.49pm.

Tuesday will see tides of 3.78m at 9.25am and 2.94m at 9.39pm.

Wednesday's highest tide will be 3.74m at 10.13am, while 11.01am on Thursday the highest tide of the day will 3.62m.