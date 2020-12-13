Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dark clouds are a welcome sign of rain in Bundaberg. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
Dark clouds are a welcome sign of rain in Bundaberg. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
News

WEATHER: Why next 30 hours is the answer to our prayers

Crystal Jones
13th Dec 2020 1:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG has had some much-needed rain today and there's more on the horizon with a "wet next couple of hours".

In fact the next 30 hours are set to be wet, wet, wet according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said Bundaberg had so far recorded 11mm today and there could be another 10-20mm to come.

"There's certainly some thunderstorms moving over pretty close to Bundaberg right at the moment," he said.

Tomorrow, the region will see a chance of thunderstorms with 5-15mm of rain expected.

But the rainy skies will clear by tomorrow afternoon.

Mr Kennedy said there was a trough offshore of Fraser Island that would move south tomorrow afternoon, clearing things up by evening.

Tides are expected to peak at 2.73m at 8.38am tomorrow and 3.03m at 8.49pm.

Tuesday will see tides of 3.78m at 9.25am and 2.94m at 9.39pm.

Wednesday's highest tide will be 3.74m at 10.13am, while 11.01am on Thursday the highest tide of the day will 3.62m.

More Stories

weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews at scene of single-car crash in Bundaberg

        Premium Content Crews at scene of single-car crash in Bundaberg

        News CREWS are at the scene of a traffic crash where a single vehicle has left the road at a roundabout and hit a power pole.

        • 13th Dec 2020 12:02 PM
        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Mark these dates in your calendar for Christmas 2021

        LAST DAYS: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        ‘You’re not f***ing dying here today’

        Premium Content ‘You’re not f***ing dying here today’

        News "You’ve got three minutes to save my life"