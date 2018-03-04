WEATHER: Weekend sunshine won't last

SUNRISE: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott captured the beautiful hues in the sky this morning at Riverview.

SUNRISE: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott captured the beautiful hues in the sky this morning at Riverview.

SUN'S out Bundy, but not for long.

Rain is set to fall on the region again from tomorrow with showers expected and thunderstorms possible.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the sunshine Bundaberg had been experiencing all weekend will be hampered by partly cloudy conditions.

"There will be an increasing chance of showers around, particularly tomorrow, and a chance of a thunderstorm,” a BOM spokesman said.

"Bundy can expect around 5mm of rainfall but with a storm, 30mm to 40mm is possible.”

On Tuesday, conditions will start to ease up.

"There will be a medium chance of showers but the chance of a storm will be less likely,” the BOM spokesman said.

"It will be a touch cooler from Wednesday, with some slightly dry air coming into the region.”

SUNNY: The weather has been tip top in Bundaberg all weekend long.