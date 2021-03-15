WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain, wind set to hit parts of Wide Bay

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for the region.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett along with various other regions across the state.

According to BoM, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Barcaldine, Monto, Calliope, Gin Gin, Mount Morgan and Stamford.

Portside (near Maryborough) reportedly recorded 60mm in 1 hour to 3:15pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move your car under cover or away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

Authorities urge you to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters – if it‘s flooded, forget it.

QFES further advise:

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

MORE STORIES