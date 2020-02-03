WEATHER UPDATE: Rain set to follow scorching hot days
WEATHER experts have forecast plenty of rain to hit the region this week.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said today and tomorrow will remain warm, sunny and clear but with a high chance of showers for the remainder of the week.
"Over the next couple of days, there will be not too much change for the Bundaberg area, with only a slight chance of inland showers," he said.
"(Today) is forecast to be a hot one, with five degrees above the average expected, with tops of 35 degrees."
But the region will start to feel relief tomorrow afternoon, with a shower or two set to develop.
"Tuesday will remain consistent with tops of 34 degrees, until late afternoon, with Bundaberg set to receive about 20-30mm of rain in the afternoon.
"As the southerly change moves through and remains active, maximum temps will start to drop from Wednesday, with a high chance of rain forecast for the remainder of the week."