WEATHER UPDATE: Rain set to follow scorching hot days

Bundaberg will get rain, but will have to face sweltering temps first.

Bundaberg will get rain, but will have to face sweltering temps first.

WEATHER experts have forecast plenty of rain to hit the region this week.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said today and tomorrow will remain warm, sunny and clear but with a high chance of showers for the remainder of the week.

"Over the next couple of days, there will be not too much change for the Bundaberg area, with only a slight chance of inland showers," he said.

"(Today) is forecast to be a hot one, with five degrees above the average expected, with tops of 35 degrees."

But the region will start to feel relief tomorrow afternoon, with a shower or two set to develop.

"Tuesday will remain consistent with tops of 34 degrees, until late afternoon, with Bundaberg set to receive about 20-30mm of rain in the afternoon.

"As the southerly change moves through and remains active, maximum temps will start to drop from Wednesday, with a high chance of rain forecast for the remainder of the week."