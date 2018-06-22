WEATHER UPDATE: Bundy in for a good soaking

RAINY DAYS: Locals like little Orianah Eldridge will be reaching for their umbrellas in coming days.

RAINY DAYS: Locals like little Orianah Eldridge will be reaching for their umbrellas in coming days. Crystal Jones

THE heavens are about to open up.

While predictions are still in the early stages, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is expecting the Bundaberg region to be quite soggy from Tuesday.

A rain band in the south-east corner of the state, which includes Bundaberg, is expected to descend upon the region.

"There could be up to 50mm over Tuesday to Wednesday, clearing on Friday,” BoM forecaster David Brock said.

"The days will be quite cool, but the nights will be pretty mild for this time of year.

"It could be quite cool, particularly on Wednesday which is the peak of it.”

Mr Brock said temperatures would reach a maximum of 19 or 20 on Wednesday.

Predicted minimums of between 12 and 15 degrees will be close to, or a little above average for the time of year.

Prior to Tuesday, locals can expect normal winter days.

Saturday to Monday will see minimums of 10 or 11 degrees, with maximums around 23 and 24 degrees with sunny skies.

"There's a few showers around at the moment out to sea,” Mr Brock said.

"Fraser Island has had a little bit.”