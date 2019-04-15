WEATHER: Up to 25mm forecast for Easter weekend

WEATHER: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers heading into the Easter weekend this week.

THE final week of school holidays could be a wet one with showers forecast for Bundaberg heading into the Easter weekend.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner from the Bureau of Meteorology said the area was more likely to see rain heading into the weekend, but there was a bit of uncertainty as to how much.

"We've got a high pressure system moving into the Tasman which is extending a ridge up the east coast,” she said.

"As a result we'll see some south-easterly winds and showers along the coast.

"That will become an increased trend heading into the weekend.”

The Weatherzone site predicts Bundaberg could see up to 25mm between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

As the weather begins to slowly cool Ms Gardner said Bundaberg would see maximum temperatures in the high 20s this week.

"For the rest of this week we'll see maximum temperatures between 27 and 29 degrees,” she said.

"We're only expecting to see a few millimetres of rain over the next few days.”

On the seas, winds are expected to reach up to 20 knots with swells predicted to be north to north-easterly below one metre.