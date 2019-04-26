WEATHER: Up to 20mm falls across the Bundaberg region

WELCOME rain has fallen across the Bundaberg region with some areas receiving more than 20mm.

But unfortunately it won't stick around for much longer with things expected to clear up by tomorrow.

Meteorologist Annabelle Ford from the Bureau of Meteorology said the rain would begin to clear tonight.

"It's been caused by a coastal trough which has brought showers from the coast and an upper trough so there's a fair bit of instability and that will continue through today,” she said.

"Since 9am yesterday the Bundaberg area has had between 10 and 20mm of rain, with Moore Park receiving the most at 28mm.

"Bundaberg itself received 14mm.”

She said the weather would warm up from tomorrow.

"Today it will reach a top of 26 degrees,” she said.

"Tomorrow showers may linger in the morning, but when the rain clears we'll see a top of 30 degrees and a top of 28 for Sunday.”