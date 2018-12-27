Weather turns up as visitors go coastal

TOURISM operators are praising the region's great holiday weather for another knockout year of accommodation and sightseeing sellouts.

Clear skies and coastal breezes have set a pretty paradise for all of those soaking up the sun this summer, and no one is more happy about the turnout than Bargara coastal accommodation manager Michael Owens.

Mr Owens said they had seven sites all running as expected - packed to the rafters.

"The only vacancies are cancellations, and that has been the case for several weeks now,” he said.

"Certainly from a Bargara point of view, the beaches have been really well frequented and the good weather has helped.”

Mr Owens said the few cancellations they had received were sold quickly to other holidaymakers desperate to make Bargara their destination of choice for New Year's.

While some operators had reported cancellation from ex-cyclone Owen, the accommodation manager said it certainly hadn't affected Christmas bookings in the slightest.

Mr Owens said Bundaberg's world-class sightseeing locations were a real drawcard.

He said a group of eight guests had travelled to the area specifically to dive the coastline and had made Lady Musgrave a priority for their visit.

Kellys Beach Resort business director Loni Hammond said the resort had been fully occupied from December 22 and that would continue through until January 5.

"Although this is fairly typical for this time of year, there have been more forward bookings than in previous years,” Ms Hammond said.

Ms Hammond said having rooms occupied earlier meant they didn't have to reduce prices on accommodation this year.

"January forward bookings are also up by 5.8per cent and February is 1.5per cent up compared to this time last year,” she said.

"We've certainly seen visitors planning more in advance for their stay in the Bundaberg region than any previous years.”

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the region's iconic food and drink attractions and day trips out to the Southern Great Barrier Reef had been considerable tourism drivers these holidays for holidaymakers and visiting friends and family alike.

"Especially for our Lady Musgrave Experience operator, with the new luxury flagship vessel Reef Empress booked with around 150 guests daily for this busy period,” MsReid said.