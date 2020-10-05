Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

WARM WEATHER: Bundaberg can expect warm and partly cloudy weather for much of the week.

THE warm weather will well and truly set in this week with temperatures expected to be slightly above average.

Today Bundaberg will reach a top of 27 degrees with temps to reach 28 tomorrow and Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also expecting the skies to be partly cloudy for much of the week.

BoM Meteorologist James Thompson said the warmer weather is the result of a stable weather pattern.

“There’s a strong high pressure system near New Zealand at the moment which is pushing some onshore flow onto the Queensland coast,” he said.

“It will also be partly cloudy for much of the week with the slight chance of showers every day.

“We’re not looking at any strong winds in Bundy this week … we are asking people to be extra vigilant on the exposed beaches with the possibility of a longer period of easterly swell.”

Mr Thompson said there was a slight chance of thunderstorms next weekend.

Meanwhile, the RACQ has issued a warning to residents in the Wide Bay with almost one in three Queenslanders admitting they left disaster preparation to the last minute and acted only when a sever storm was on their doorstep.

It follows confirmation from the Bureau of Meteorology of a La Nina weather system, which

would likely result in a wet and wild disaster season, with the potential for 15 tropical cyclones to form in Australia.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the insurer, which had recorded 3846 claims for storm damage in the Bundaberg region in the past three years, urged locals to prepare now as storm season fast approached.

“Shockingly, our data shows people in the Wide Bay region are leaving their preparation until

it’s too late. You can’t begin planning for a storm when it’s already bearing down on you, and

we know this year could be disastrous,” she said.

“It’s not just about tidying up your property and putting away loose items, it’s so much more

than that. Emergency plans require thought and communication with everyone in your

household and emergency kits need plenty of careful consideration – they might become life-

saving if disaster strikes.

“If you’re packing your kit while lightning is striking and thunder clashing, you’re likely to forget something important.”

Ms Ross said even more concerning was data which showed more than 20 per cent of regional Queenslanders would never create an emergency kit or plan.

“Putting a plan together now could make all the difference in a severe storm,” she said.

“Just think, if you had to leave home in an emergency, what would you take, where would you go, who would collect the kids, pets and any items you can’t live without like prescription medication, food, water and nappies for those with babies?

“Half an hour of planning today could make all the difference this summer.”