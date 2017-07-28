26°
Weather turns it on for festival

28th Jul 2017
IF IT'S an around-the-world adventure you seek, then say bon voyage because that dream is just one sound sleep away.

The 22nd annual Childers Festival will reach its crescendo tomorrow, with thousands of people expected to drop in.

More than 400 stalls will line the streets of the festival site.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said cuisine was an integral part of the festival culture and attendees could experience the flavours from countries including Spain, the Philippines, Turkey, Greece and Nepal.

"Of course the fabulous array of beverages ranging from craft beers, locally produced wines and speciality coffee blends means that there is something for everyone,” she said.

"Literally tens of thousands of people pass through the festive site over the course of the day, with many attending simply because the weather's great, the location is superb and the entertainment is sensational - and it's all available at no cost.

"People keep coming back because they know what to expect, know of the high calibre of this event and know that it is family-friendly.”

Cr Peters said children would be well catered for with camel rides, an animal nursery, free face painting and a puppet show on Stage 4.

"One attraction that is certain to have appeal to the 'bigger kids' is the V8 simulator, which will be located in Crescent St,” she said.

"The Firehouse Potters at the northern end of the festival site, the historical village at the southern end and everything else in between adds additional dimensions to a day out at the Childers Festival.”

The festival kicks off at 9am tomorrow and traffic will be diverted while the highway is closed for the event.

Weather is expected to be perfect on the days of the event.

For more information visit www.childersfestival.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
