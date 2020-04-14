Weather turning up the heat in Bundaberg

WARM WEATHER: Bundy’s temperatures are expected to heat up on Friday before showers roll through on the weekend.

AS WINTER gets closer the temperatures aren’t expected to cool down just yet in the Bundaberg region.

This Friday the Rum City will see temperatures up to three degree higher than average for this time of year.

Forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology Alex Majehrowski said the warmer weather will come before a surface trough brings showers over the weekend.

“On Friday Bundaberg will get up to about 31 degrees while out west at places like Gayndah temperatures will be up to five degrees above average,” he said.

“There will be some westerly winds which will bring that warmer and dryer weather from the interior.”

Mr Majehrowski said on Sunday the region could receive up to 5mm of rain or more.

“The rainfall will increase further to the south,” he said.

“But if Bundaberg falls under a thunderstorm we can expect to see more.”