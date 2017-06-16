Weather to shape up Sunday

GOING DOWN: Melissa Harber took this photo of the sun setting at Bargara Beach.

- Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland

THE weekend is shaping up to be pretty good in terms of weather and beach conditions, which should be music to the ears of those that are keen to hit the beach over the coming days.

Generally, winds will be light to moderate with just the slight chance of scattered showers, mostly through today and tomorrow, but hopefully the sunshine will outweigh the overcast skies.

Today's winds will be a little gusty this morning with 15-20 knots of S/SE winds expected, however these winds should ease through the afternoon back to 10 to 15 knots from the E/SE.

Tomorrow is likely to bring us only around 10-15 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds and these should continue into Sunday morning as well, although a slight increase in wind strength is likely through Sunday afternoon.

Swimming

Swimming conditions today will certainly be a little choppy and slightly messy - particularly this morning and particularly on those more open and exposed beaches - but the ocean will certainly start to ease through the latter part of today as the winds start to ease.

Tomorrow and Sunday do look like providing much better swimming conditions though, which is great news for swimmers and beach-goers, with the winds expected to more gentle - especially through the mornings.

The best time for swimmers to hit the beaches will be either through the early mornings (while the winds are lighter) or else from early to mid afternoon (while the tide is high).

Best beaches will be those that offer some protection from the prevailing S/SE winds - Agnes Water, Hervey Bay, Moore Park and Nielson Park - although all beaches should have reasonable conditions across the weekend.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the Lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

There has not been too much happening locally with regards to quality surf conditions over the past week, with only very small, but clean waves available across most beaches - although yesterday's strong winds to provide some messy but ridable waves.

The forecast for today and tomorrow is not looking great either, which is not great news for those wave-starved board-riders, but this morning could well be worth a look for those desperate to get wet.

Fingers crossed though that we should start to see an increase in wave heights through Sunday and into Monday if the forecast is correct.

Check out Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Mon Repos for best results. Good luck!

Events

The Elliott Heads SLSC will celebrate the 2016-17 surf lifesaving season when it holds its annual dinner and presentation night tomorrow night at Rowers on the River.