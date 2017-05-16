Weather to dump 200mm? Think again...

WIDESPREAD RAIN: It won't be the drenching earlier forecast but Bundaberg won't miss out on the wet weather completely.

MEDIA reports of 200mm of rain drenching the coast this week may have been a little overblown.

According to predictions from Sky News , a "significant" widespread rain and storm event was going to hit much of the east coast by the end of the week.

"It'll likely extend right down the eastern part of Queensland, to the west all the way down to Victoria or even Tasmania," Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said.

"It's the best chance of widespread inland rain since Cyclone Debbie in March."

But new forecasts suggest Bundaberg won't get anything near the heavy downpours originally expected, although we won't miss out on the wet weather completely.

Weatherzone meteorologist Jacob Cronje said the end of the week could see some nice rain activity in Bundaberg thanks to a low pressure trough moving across the coast.

He said the region could expect 25mm-40mm between Thursday and Saturday.

"Most of the rain will develop on Thursday then we are looking at heavier falls on Friday," Mr Cronje said.

"Rain will continue into Friday and Saturday and clear up by Saturday evening.

"There is a possibility of thunderstorms during this time."

Forecast for the rest of the week. Ashley Clark

Mr Cronje said temperatures would lower during the wet weather.

"We will see temperatures drop to the low 20s from about Friday," he said.

"A maximum of 23 degrees is predicted for the end of the week although night time temperatures will stay pleasant, at about 17 degrees.

"A minimum of 14 degrees is expected tomorrow."

Areas between Cairns and Rockhampton are set to cop the most drenching, with 100mm falls predicted in some drought-affected regions.