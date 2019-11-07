Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Weather system brings dangerous fire conditions to region

Tara Miko
by and Tara Miko
7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VERY high fire danger rating will remain in place for the Darling Downs today before conditions worsen tomorrow.

Rural Fire Service Acting Area Director for Darling Downs John Welke said the heightened conditions were due to a surface trough moving through the area tomorrow.

"It's a massive system moving through that will see some quite blustery winds around the 40km/h mark," Inspector Welke said.

"We will also see some warm temperatures in the low to mid-30s with relatively low humidity."

Inspector Welke said the conditions were being likened to Central Queensland's Deepwater bushfire emergency last November when thousands of hectares of land was burned and homes lost.

"They are similar conditions to that," he said.

"We will be increasing our bushfire preparedness levels with our crews in preparation for Friday's weather."

Conditions are expected to ease across the weekend.

No new permits to light fires will be issued in the foreseeable future, and residents are urged to be extra vigilant in coming days.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        premium_icon Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        News PARADISE Dam isn’t just failing on one structural level, but several, according to a source who spoke to the NewsMail.

        Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        premium_icon Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        News 1770 Marina Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court

        Man fined $1100 after crashing car

        premium_icon Man fined $1100 after crashing car

        News A CRASH which left a 24-year-old man’s white Mazda undrivable has landed him in...

        7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        premium_icon 7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        News Work bans start at Catholic schools as part of industrial action