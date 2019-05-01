Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAIN FORECAST: BoM are predicting storms for the Wide Bay area on Saturday.
RAIN FORECAST: BoM are predicting storms for the Wide Bay area on Saturday. Mike Knott BUN221118WEA2
Weather

WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

Geordi Offord
by
1st May 2019 8:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOWERS have fallen on the Bundaberg region with up to 10mm recorded in some areas overnight.

Rain is expected during the day with falls becoming less likely through Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Annabelle Ford from the Bureau of Meteorology said the rain will return to the Wide Bay area on Saturday.

"We have a trough coming through from the west which will trigger some showers and storms,” she said.

"Until the end of the week temperatures will be pretty steady getting up to 27 during the day and minimums of 18 to 19 at night.

"After the trough goes through a dry and cooler air mass will cool things down on Sunday with a minimum of 15 reaching 27.”

With the activity coming through from the west she said winds won't get too strong.

"Until Friday we'll see easterly winds between 10 and 15 knots, we'll also see variable winds on Sunday,” she said.

bom bundaberg bundaberg weather burea of meteorology rain storms
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wife stabs husband, puts him in coma, now he wants her back

    premium_icon Wife stabs husband, puts him in coma, now he wants her back

    Crime A WOMAN'S "violent episode” which left her husband in a coma for two days after stabbing him in the chest will be jailed until November.

    EXCLUSIVE: Our Steph on what it's like to be on Master Chef

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Our Steph on what it's like to be on Master Chef

    TV Reality TV star can't wait to thank supporters in Bundy

    Former Labor MP on why Shorten's acting like a jilted teen

    premium_icon Former Labor MP on why Shorten's acting like a jilted teen

    Opinion 'That barbed wire fence can't be a comfortable place to be'