Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Some of the country's most spectacular weather phenomena are captured and explained in the Bureau of Meteorology's 2020 calendar, with the theme "Weather Safety for all Australians".

Now in its 36th year, the Australian Weather Calendar is published jointly by the Bureau and the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society (AMOS).

The calendar can be ordered online from www.shop. bom.gov.au or by phone on 1300 798 789.