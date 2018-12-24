WEATHER REPORT: What to expect on Christmas

There is nothing like a beach Christmas.

IF YOU were planning on enjoying the outdoors or one of the region's beaches for Christmas Day you're in luck.

Meteorologist James Thompson, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said conditions are expected to be cool and fine for Christmas Day in Bundaberg with partly cloudy conditions.

Mr Thompson said the mercury is predicted to reach 29 degrees, just below the monthly average, with no rain expected.

He said the stabilisation of conditions was brought about from the southerly change which moved up the coast on Saturday, bringing with it rainfall on Saturday night.

While most areas saw rainfall, the likes of Bucca recorded more than 50mm of rain.

According to BoM's website, in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, Bundaberg received 18mm of rain, of which Moore Park got 10mm, Branyan and Splitters Creek got 25mm and Gin Gin had 9mm, while Bucca Weir recorded 52mm.

The bureau's maximum temperature records at the Bundaberg Aero station saw the mercury at last year's Christmas rise to 31.8 degrees.