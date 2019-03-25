WEATHER: Rain on the way for Bundaberg this week

WET WEATHER: Bundaberg is set to receive up to 40mm of rain with a high pressure ridge increasing rain and storm activity.

BUNDABERG is set to receive up to 40mm of rain during the week with storms forecast for the area.

The activity comes off the back of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Trevor downgrading to a low and moving across the Queensland border.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Aditi Sharan said the region would begin to see rain and storm activity from Wednesday through to the weekend.

"The low will not directly move across the Wide Bay region, but there is a ridge of high pressure which will increase shower activity,” she said.

"We will see a high chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday and a medium chance on Friday.

"We can expect between 2 and 8mm on Wednesday and between 8 and 20mm on Thursday.”

Ms Sharan said conditions would begin to clear on the weekend.

"The winds will pick up from Thursday, we'll see northerly winds of 15 to 25km/h, Wednesday the wind will be 10 to 15 knots on the seas,” she said.

"Chance of storms will be lower on Saturday and Sunday as the winds turn south easterly.

"Thursday and Sunday will be the windiest days this week.”