WEATHER: Powerful swells mix with highest tides of the year

The highest tides of the year are currently expected over the coming days, with high swells from Tropical Cyclone Oma impacting the predicted amount. Mike Knott

POWERFUL swells combined with the highest tides of the year are set to dramatically impact erosion as uncertainty looms with Tropical Cyclone Oma.

Tides are expected to reach about four metres high in the Bundaberg region between 9am-9.30am today, with predictions of dropping just a few centimetres over the coming days.

And Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said the tides are reaching higher than initial forecasts.

"We have the highest tides of the year at the moment, but on top of that we have the swell being generated by Tropical Cyclone Oma out on the coral sea,” Mr Blazak said.

"And that swell is increasing the highest tide, getting above what the forecast high tide is.”

The BOM forecast currently predict up to 185mm of rain over the coming week, but Mr Blazak said that could easily become at least 300mm in a day as Oma crosses the coast.

Coming weather for Bundaberg. BoM

Current severe weather warnings are in place for areas south of the Fraser Coast, and hazardous surf warnings are in place for the Capricornia Coast (including Bundaberg), Hervey Bay, Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters.

"Anywhere south of Gladstone will need to keep up-to-date with our warnings in the coming days and certainly over the weekend,” Mr Blazak said.

He advised that the current tracking of Oma is being produced by Fiji systems, with predictions of its movements only being accurately produced three days ahead.

The bureau can estimate where Oma may track but movements could change at any time.

"Over the coming days there's some uncertainty over the exact track, however the scenario at this stage is that it will approach the south-east coast of Queensland,” he said.

Coastal areas south of 1770 are warned that the current conditions will likely impact beach erosion.

"We're probably expecting to see a fair bit of beach erosion just for the fact the tides are so high and the swell is so powerful at the moment, so there's a lot of water moving around,” Mr Blazak said.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said so far Bundaberg was fortunate enough to have calmer conditions, meaning there was not as much erosion happening as previously expected.

Surf-goers, especially beginners, are advised to remain aware of their surroundings and adhere to warnings of strong beach conditions. Mike Knott

He said surfers may be licking their lips at the idea of more surf but advises that they follow weather and beach warnings and keep their wits about them.

The large gap between high and low tides will produce fast-flowing movements, especially around access ways and river mouths and surfers, especially beginners, need to be careful of this flow.

"The biggest concern for beach-goers at the moment is the tidal movement,” Mr Holden said.

He said those heading to the beach could do what they usually do for the time being, swimming between the flags and listening to the advice of lifesavers.

Mr Blazak said BoM will likely issue cyclone watch warnings this evening.