Weather perfect for Today in Bundy

ON SCREEN: The Today Show's Natalia Cooper will be broadcasting the weather from the Bundaberg Rum Distillery this morning. Frank Redward

BUNDABERG'S award-winning rum will be taken to a national audience this morning when the Today show hits the region.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism's Katherine Reid confirmed the news late yesterday afternoon and said it was great for tourism in Bundaberg.

"This has been made possible with support from Bundaberg Regional Council and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase some our region's assets as well as upcoming events to the rest of Australia,” Ms Reid said.

"The publicity value of a national morning show broadcast is huge.

"Every 15 minutes the Today Show has around 300,000 viewers, which gives about 1.3 million daily on the Nine network and another 40% or so on the Nine regional network across Australia.”

The Today Show's Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Richard "Dickie” Wilkins and Sylvia Jeffreys will host the show live from Seventeen Seventy this morning but the live weather crosses will come from Natalia Cooper in Bundaberg at the rum distillery.

Millions of people from throughout the country will get an up-close view of the region.

Attracting the show to the Gladstone region was a collaborative effort between Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, Gladstone Regional Council and Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers said the Today Show feature would help boost domestic tourism in the region.

She said it would showcase a mixture of the area's natural assets, like its beaches and national parks, and some of the popular tourism activities.

"We're hoping to really take advantage of this mass promotional opportunity,” Ms Rodgers said.

During the show, dog trainer Chris de Aboitiz will attempt to break a record by stand-up paddleboarding with 26 dogs.