Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundy might finally get the rain locals have wanted.
Bundy might finally get the rain locals have wanted. Craig Warhurst
Weather

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Storms and showers on the horizon

Crystal Jones
by
14th Mar 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next two weeks could see Bundaberg getting some much-needed rain.

The threat of severe thunderstorms will linger around the region until after the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Yesterday and on Tuesday, severe storm warnings were issued for parts of the region including Gin Gin, Monto and Gayndah.

On Tuesday, Bundaberg copped thunder and lightning but residents were left disappointed by the lack of substantial rain.

While Bundaberg is to the north of predicted storms this week, it still has a moderate chance of developing thunderstorms according to a BoM spokesman.

The threat is due to upper troughs hanging around.

Coastal showers, rather than thunderstorms, will be more likely next week as easterlies bring gentler wet weather.

The BoM spokesman said the bureau would be issuing another storm warning for today, with areas such as Gayndah possibly being affected.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Brother charged with shooting Childers man, 42, in mouth

    Brother charged with shooting Childers man, 42, in mouth

    Crime A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother, a Childers resident, in the mouth through a car windscreen.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    premium_icon 'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    News A harness broke, causing the man to plummet to the ground

    • 14th Mar 2019 1:13 PM
    Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    premium_icon Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    Business A scathing report on the franchise sector has been released

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:42 PM