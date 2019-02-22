WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

The forecast tracking map for Cyclone Oma issued at 5.13am Friday February 22. Bureau of Meteorology

THE anticipation for Tropical Cyclone Oma has fizzled as the cyclone watch was called off overnight, with the Bundaberg forecast drastically changing to reflect its new route.

Apart from abnormally high tides and a gusty wind, nothing would implicate that there was a severe weather event headed our way this week.

After only a handful of days bracing for potential impact, the risk of Oma knocking on our doorstep ended as quickly as it began.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported that TC Oma has fallen short of predicted courses, remaining quite a distance off the coastline as it begins to travel south.

Initial rain predictions reported the potential of up to 300mm of rain in a day, then 100mm, and now all that is forecast for Bundaberg over the weekend is 26mm in total.

It's a heartbreaking result for the region's farmers.

Meteorologist Michael Gray said although a severe weather warning for abnormally high tides, dangerous surf and damaging winds was still active for parts of the Wide Bay Burnett and southeast coast districts, the Rum City was forecast to be out of the firing line.

"At the moment Bundaberg's looking pretty good,” Mr Gray said.

"It's really from the eastern side of Fraser Island down to the New South Wales border so for Bundaberg, there's no warning current there and things are looking alright.”

Tempuratures are predicted to reach 34 degrees today with south to southeasterly winds between 25km-40km an hour.

He said it would possibly be windy again through the weekend but slightly easing before picking up again Sunday morning to between 35km-50km an hour.

"Depending on where TC Oma moves, there's a chance of damaging wind gusts, but that really does depend on what the cyclone does between now and then, so that's still a consideration for early next week,” he said.

"At the moment we've forecast the cyclone to move towards the south through this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, then head back towards the north over the rest of the weekend and into Monday morning.

"If it still does that, it will remain well off-shore and we would expect that most of the impacts would be confined to the coastal areas.

"Places like Bundaberg and a bit further inland are also sheltered a little bit from the southerly winds by Fraser Island and should be ok.

"By the end of the weekend we'll obviously have a better idea of what conditions might be during the early part of next week.”

The current forecast:

Today

Windy and Partly cloudy.

Reaching a maximum temperature of 34 degrees.

Tomorrow

Possibly windy and a shower or two, with a 60 per cent chance of up to one millimetre of rain.

Reaching a minimum temperate of 21 degrees and a maximum of 34 degrees.

Sunday

Possibly windy and a shower or two, with a 60 per cent chance of between 5mm-25mm of rain.

Reaching a minimum temperature of 21 degrees and a maximum of 30 degrees.