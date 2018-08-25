Weather: 'More rain than we have seen in a long time'

A WET and possibly thundery weekend is forecast across southern Queensland, but Bundaberg may miss out on the huge downpour.

It's good news for festival goers at this year's Oceanfest, but not so good for our farmers.

The clouds will start to roll across the Rum City, with Sunday seeing the majority of the showers.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, most likely from the late morning.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning, which may cloud the seafood festive just a little.

Light winds will become easterly at 20 to 25 km/h in the morning before getting lighter in the evening.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Rick Threlfall said the welcome rainfall would be between five and 20mm tomorrow.

He said showers were "hit and miss” with one or two today but more of a focus on tomorrow.

"It won't produce a lot of rain, but more than we have seen in a long time,” Mr Threlfall said.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning, decreasing to a medium chance of showers in the afternoon.

The rain will be short-lived as the dry conditions return early next week.

Mr Threlfall said Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday wouldn't see much, if any, rain.

The temperature dropped down to 3 degrees on Wednesday, the coldest August morning on record since 1964.

And Thursday it was just as chilly with the mercury plummeting to 3.9 degrees.

The average morning temperature in the coming week would be about 9 degrees, warming up to about 26 degrees during the day.