Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Short lived relief as rain passes over Rum City
Short lived relief as rain passes over Rum City Mike Knott BUN240818WEATHER1
Weather

Weather: 'More rain than we have seen in a long time'

Emma Reid
by
25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WET and possibly thundery weekend is forecast across southern Queensland, but Bundaberg may miss out on the huge downpour.

It's good news for festival goers at this year's Oceanfest, but not so good for our farmers.

The clouds will start to roll across the Rum City, with Sunday seeing the majority of the showers.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, most likely from the late morning.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning, which may cloud the seafood festive just a little.

Light winds will become easterly at 20 to 25 km/h in the morning before getting lighter in the evening.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Rick Threlfall said the welcome rainfall would be between five and 20mm tomorrow.

He said showers were "hit and miss” with one or two today but more of a focus on tomorrow.

"It won't produce a lot of rain, but more than we have seen in a long time,” Mr Threlfall said.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning, decreasing to a medium chance of showers in the afternoon.

The rain will be short-lived as the dry conditions return early next week.

Mr Threlfall said Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday wouldn't see much, if any, rain.

The temperature dropped down to 3 degrees on Wednesday, the coldest August morning on record since 1964.

And Thursday it was just as chilly with the mercury plummeting to 3.9 degrees.

The average morning temperature in the coming week would be about 9 degrees, warming up to about 26 degrees during the day.

bom bundaberg oceanfest weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why Peter, 69, is packing up to go to Birdsville

    premium_icon Why Peter, 69, is packing up to go to Birdsville

    News FOR years Buxton's Peter Thompson lived in western Queensland. He grew up in the bush and describes himself as a typical "bushie”.

    • 25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    premium_icon Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    News Australia saw a new Prime Minister voted in yesterday.

    • 25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING': Man kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    premium_icon 'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING': Man kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    Crime Man who kicked cop while being forced into a paddy wagon sentenced

    • 25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    Council News Application for nine-storey Bargara high-rise back on table

    • 25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners