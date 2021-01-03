Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg has received a welcome deluge of rain, with more set for midweek. Picture: Crystal Jones.
Bundaberg has received a welcome deluge of rain, with more set for midweek. Picture: Crystal Jones.
News

WEATHER: Here’s what Bundy can expect in the week ahead

Rhylea Millar
3rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOPING to take the kids outdoors these school holidays? Here’s Bundy’s weather forecast for the week, giving you the best chance to plan ahead.

While the summer showers has offered some relief to the region, we can expect more to come.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said there was about a 40% chance of showers to hit Bundaberg over the weekend, before returning again midweek.

“We’re expecting coastal showers to continue (over the weekend), before easing back to a fairly light chance of showers in the days ahead,” the spokeswoman said.

“The best chance of rainfall is then on Wednesday, as the trough moves through from inland Queensland, bringing some tropical moisture with it too.”

Conditions on Sunday through to Tuesday are expected to be partly cloudly, with a below 30% chance of showers up until Wednesday, with a 70% chance and anywhere between 4mm-20mm rainfall, as well as a chance of a thunderstorm.

The rain forecast is not as strong on Thursday, expecting 1mm-10mm of rain and easing further to residual showers on Friday.

Throughout the week, light winds are set to reach 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light again in the evenings.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six people transported to Bundaberg Hospital

        Premium Content Six people transported to Bundaberg Hospital

        News The incident resulted in a vehicle rollover, while the other crashed into a structure

        DRIVE SAFE: Paramedics respond to single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content DRIVE SAFE: Paramedics respond to single-vehicle crash

        News It comes after the devastating death of a 35-year-old female driver on New Year’s...

        WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these summer holidays

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these summer holidays

        News From art and crafts, to sports and pool parties, we’ve found plenty to keep the...

        BIRDWATCH: Caspian tern’s spectacular plunge to catch fish

        Premium Content BIRDWATCH: Caspian tern’s spectacular plunge to catch fish

        News They can be spotted in coastal areas around Bundaberg as well as on inland...