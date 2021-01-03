WEATHER: Here’s what Bundy can expect in the week ahead

Bundaberg has received a welcome deluge of rain, with more set for midweek. Picture: Crystal Jones.

HOPING to take the kids outdoors these school holidays? Here’s Bundy’s weather forecast for the week, giving you the best chance to plan ahead.

While the summer showers has offered some relief to the region, we can expect more to come.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said there was about a 40% chance of showers to hit Bundaberg over the weekend, before returning again midweek.

“We’re expecting coastal showers to continue (over the weekend), before easing back to a fairly light chance of showers in the days ahead,” the spokeswoman said.

“The best chance of rainfall is then on Wednesday, as the trough moves through from inland Queensland, bringing some tropical moisture with it too.”

Conditions on Sunday through to Tuesday are expected to be partly cloudly, with a below 30% chance of showers up until Wednesday, with a 70% chance and anywhere between 4mm-20mm rainfall, as well as a chance of a thunderstorm.

The rain forecast is not as strong on Thursday, expecting 1mm-10mm of rain and easing further to residual showers on Friday.

Throughout the week, light winds are set to reach 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light again in the evenings.