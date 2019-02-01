Weather gods playing with the region

SAME SAME: Alison and Ruby Tombs with Laine Belshaw make the most of the dry and sunny weather at Elliott Heads.

IT IS touch and go for not only weather watchers but farmers, who desperately need rain in the Rum City as long-range forecasts show uncertainty.

Different computer models are showing varied weather readings, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting 40mm on Wednesday, February 6, for Bundaberg.

The forecast comes as welcome news for many across the parched region after just 6.8mm rainfall for January, which is well down on the month's average of 177.3mm.

Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh said a high pressure system looked likely to hang over Wide Bay until the end of next week.

Mr McIntosh looked at a number of models and said the two best performing showed a medium range of the low staying in the northern part of the state.

This would mean much of the same weather as we have had in the past week - light showers and onshore winds, would continue for our region.

Weather watchers have taken to social media saying there was a chance an intense system would form on the southeast coast.

South Burnett Weather Watchers said the Access G computer model showed the "fairly intense system” in the next week or two.

It said this could change, "but it needs to be kept an eye on. It was hot and dry in the lead-up to Oswald.”

Mr McIntosh said the Access G model was a lower resolution model and said those hoping for rain shouldn't get their hopes up. "It really is watch this space,” he said. "The uncertainty is quite high.”

He said a high pressure ridge looked to sit over Bundaberg in the coming days and with this people would see short showers and clouds over the region.

Yesterday the temperature topped 32.3 degrees in Bundaberg and the weather was ideal for beach goers who soaked up the sun at Elliott Heads. The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a 60 per cent chance of rainfall on Wednesday, with the rainfall between 4mm and 40mm.