Weather gods are smiling on Bundy this week

Ashley Ramage surfing at Mon Repos, just around the corner from Archies beach at Bargara. Conditions are set to be fine around the region this week.

Ashley Ramage surfing at Mon Repos, just around the corner from Archies beach at Bargara. Conditions are set to be fine around the region this week.

Locals and holidaymakers alike are set to enjoy some ideal conditions around the region with clear skies and cooler maximums.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said conditions are looking "fairly stable", with maximums of 27-28 degrees.

While there won't be much rain except for possible showers on Sunday, locals can continue to benefit from cooler days and breezy, sunlit conditions.

Cold, dry, south-westerly bursts will continue in the region this week.

The cool change will be especially felt from Saturday with minimums and maximums continuing to drop month-by-month into winter.

"The weather is looking really nice," the BoM spokesman said.

The minimum overnight Sunday-Monday was 15 degrees, while coming days are set for minimums of around 17 and 18, with a drop again at the weekend.

Monday should be even cooler.