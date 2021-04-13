Weather gods are smiling on Bundy this week
Locals and holidaymakers alike are set to enjoy some ideal conditions around the region with clear skies and cooler maximums.
A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said conditions are looking "fairly stable", with maximums of 27-28 degrees.
While there won't be much rain except for possible showers on Sunday, locals can continue to benefit from cooler days and breezy, sunlit conditions.
Cold, dry, south-westerly bursts will continue in the region this week.
The cool change will be especially felt from Saturday with minimums and maximums continuing to drop month-by-month into winter.
"The weather is looking really nice," the BoM spokesman said.
The minimum overnight Sunday-Monday was 15 degrees, while coming days are set for minimums of around 17 and 18, with a drop again at the weekend.
Monday should be even cooler.