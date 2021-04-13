Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ashley Ramage surfing at Mon Repos, just around the corner from Archies beach at Bargara. Conditions are set to be fine around the region this week.
Ashley Ramage surfing at Mon Repos, just around the corner from Archies beach at Bargara. Conditions are set to be fine around the region this week.
Weather

Weather gods are smiling on Bundy this week

Crystal Jones
13th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Locals and holidaymakers alike are set to enjoy some ideal conditions around the region with clear skies and cooler maximums.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said conditions are looking "fairly stable", with maximums of 27-28 degrees.

While there won't be much rain except for possible showers on Sunday, locals can continue to benefit from cooler days and breezy, sunlit conditions.

Cold, dry, south-westerly bursts will continue in the region this week.

The cool change will be especially felt from Saturday with minimums and maximums continuing to drop month-by-month into winter.

"The weather is looking really nice," the BoM spokesman said.

The minimum overnight Sunday-Monday was 15 degrees, while coming days are set for minimums of around 17 and 18, with a drop again at the weekend.

Monday should be even cooler.

More Stories

bundaberg weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rider taken to hospital after e-scooter crash

        Premium Content Rider taken to hospital after e-scooter crash

        News A person has been taken to hospital after crashing their e-scooter.

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        FLASHBACK: Fishing inspectors never seen again after patrol

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Fishing inspectors never seen again after patrol

        News One man was on his first patrol, the other on his last, both vanished, while...

        LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals