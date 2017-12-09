Weather delays salvage of MV Dianne

TRIBUTE: Messages, flowers and ornaments have been placed at a memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland for the crewmen lost in the Dianne trawler tragedy.

TRIBUTE: Messages, flowers and ornaments have been placed at a memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland for the crewmen lost in the Dianne trawler tragedy. Tegan Annett

WEATHER has again hampered the salvage operation to raise the fishing trawler, the MV Dianne, delaying the quest for answers for the families of the ill-fated crew.

Police and professional salvage crews did however managed to roll the sunken vessel, which was assessed by police divers earlier this week.

A police spokesperson said the barge had returned to Bundaberg from the salvage site off the coast of Seventeen Seventy to wait for a window of good weather to continue the operation.

"Weather forecasts have indicated it will be too rough for any attempted salvage for a number of days,” the spokesperson said.

"The salvage equipment will remain on standby in Bundaberg to await a suitable weather window.

"Additional salvage equipment is being mobilised to assist with the recovery operation.

"The next stage of the recovery will be to raise it to the surface before towing the Dianne to Bundaberg.”

The Dianne overturned in waters off on October 16 with seven crewmen on board.

Ruben McDornan was the sole-survivor recovered from the water, two men, skipper Ben Leahy, 45, and Adam Hoffman, 30, and were located deceased inside the vessel and the four remaining crew members, Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34, remain unaccounted for despite an extensive search of the area.

A comprehensive inspection of the trawler will be conducted as Queensland Police and Maritime Safety Queensland continue their joint investigation into the fatal incident.