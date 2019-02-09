Menu
UNDER THE SEA: Photos reveal what the ex-HMAS Tobruk looks like as she rests on the sea floor. INSET: The boat on its way to being scuttled.
Weather delays opening of Tobruk dive site

Katie Hall
9th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
DESPIRE repeated promises ex-HMAS Tobruk would be ready for divers by the end of summer, the government was this week keeping tight-lipped about just when the site will be accessible.

The end of the season is just 20 days away.

On Wednesday, a Department of Environment and Science spokesman reconfirmed the site would be "open for divers this summer”, but wouldn't elaborate any further.

The dive site is expected to be a tourist boon for the region.

However, after its scuttling in late June, it's been a bumpy ride for authorities.

Amid calls to right the vessel, which came to rest on its side rather than bottom, the government released an independent report in October that said the best way forward was to keep the boat settled as it was and undertake safety works.

The department spokesman confirmed the works, which were expected to take 40 days, began on December 10.

"It was estimated the rectification works would take approximately 40 working days,” the spokesperson said.

"Working days are those where weather conditions are favourable.”

The spokesman said there had been "a number of unfavourable weather days since works started”.

The spokesman said contractors had made changes to the ship to "ensure there were suitable diver access points, light penetration from the port side of the ship and safety concerns addressed across the full length of the ship”.

"Due to the position of the ship, less experienced divers will now be able to view the propeller and rudder, which previously would have required greater levels of training and experience to see,” the spokesman said.

