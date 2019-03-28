WEATHER: Cooler temperatures arrive, up to 40mm on way

BUNDABERG may finally see the end of summer temperatures as the rainy weather brings a cool drop.

It was hard not to notice the drastic temperature change both last night and this morning as the much-needed rain continued to fall across the region.

And the forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology promises the cooler weather will stick around early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said the summer-like maximum temperatures are on their "last legs" as a new weather system enters the state from the west throughout the weekend.

Kellys Beach, Bargara, during this week's rain. Mike Knott BUN270319WEA5

"The rain that's around this morning will clear off and we'll just be left with a few showers for the remainder of today," Mr Clark said.

"Today we've got 28 degrees in the forecast, it might not quite reach that, we'll have to wait and see."

There's a chance of a shower or two tomorrow, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees across the next two days due to some sunny breaks throughout those days.

Mr Clark said there was a possibility of a thunderstorm tomorrow but it's "a little bit hit and miss".

He said as the new weather system moves in, the region could see between 20mm and 40mm rainfall from late Saturday.

"We'll see a very extensive band of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west and then clearing off-shore during Sunday morning," he said.

Golfers escape the rain at the Bargara Golf Course. Mike Knott BUN270319WEA3

Cool and dry conditions are predicted to come as the system pushes off the coastline, with maximum temperatures of 28 degrees on Sunday and 27 degrees on Monday, and is not expected to warm up again until Wednesday.

Mr Clark said the current drop in temperatures is mostly to do with the cloud and the rain rolling across the region.

"In addition to that, we've also had a bit of a south-easterly change move up the coast," he said.

"Instead of having those hot northerly winds, there's slightly cooler south-easterly winds, so it's all combined to lead those temperatures to drop.

"As long as that cloud sticks around, we'll have relatively below-average temperatures continuing."