Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents return to their Deepwater homes as easing weather conditions help keep fires within containment lines.
Residents return to their Deepwater homes as easing weather conditions help keep fires within containment lines. mike knott
Weather

Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Dec 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EASING weather conditions have helped keep the bushfires between Bundaberg and Gladstone under control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed all fires in the region have been contained and warning levels have now been downgraded to "stay informed", while firefighters remain on the scene to keep lingering fires in containment lines.

She said the fireys could still be on the ground for multiple days due to thick residual smoke in the affected areas.

Residents in areas affected by smoke are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

The most recent updates for all fire areas including Lowmead, Winfield, Oyster Creek and Round Hill were to stay informed as of yesterday.

Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules beach residents were notified yesterday that they could return home via Hills Rd and were urged to be aware of the possibility of trees falling in the area.

cqfires deepwater weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Three kids hospitalised in school bus crash

    premium_icon Three kids hospitalised in school bus crash

    News THREE primary school children were taken to hospital yesterday after their school bus crashed on the way home.

    Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    premium_icon Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    Crime 37yo ex-soldier and father of seven pleads guilty to four charges

    Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    premium_icon Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    News Despite its old age, the Bundaberg Courthouse will not be replaced

    Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    premium_icon Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    Council News Councillor pushes for community consultation

    Local Partners