WEATHER: Chance of storms hangs around Bundy
A CHANCE of storms is lingering around the region, bringing with it the opportunity for rainfall.
A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg’s best chance for storms and rainfall this week would be on Thursday and Friday.
He said today, a few storms were loitering around the region but were being pushed inland by
the sea breeze.
The activity is part of a broader low sitting between Bundaberg and Gladstone and moving south towards Gayndah.