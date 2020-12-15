WEATHER: Chance of storms hangs around Bundy

A CHANCE of storms is lingering around the region, bringing with it the opportunity for rainfall.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg’s best chance for storms and rainfall this week would be on Thursday and Friday.

He said today, a few storms were loitering around the region but were being pushed inland by

the sea breeze.

The activity is part of a broader low sitting between Bundaberg and Gladstone and moving south towards Gayndah.