Weather brings on the jack

FINE CATCH: Ayley Smith with her first ever Monduran barra.

- Tim Mulhall

THERE may be a chance for some offshore fishing around the Bundaberg area this weekend, although it will pay to keep an eye on up-to-date forecasts to see how it pans out.

Also, be aware that from Tuesday through to next Saturday, October 21, we will see the first of the annual coral reef fin fish closures, to allow reef fish to spawn.

The recent fresh that came down the river systems to Bundaberg is starting to clear and the fishing will start to come good.

For now most systems have fished well, including the Baffle and Kolan rivers.

Mangrove jacks have really been on the chew during the hot weather, and a few grunter and flathead have been caught down around the mouths.

There has also been a few school mackerel out the front of these river mouths.

The trusty old Burnett River has cleaned up quite well.

Good numbers of bream and cod have been caught along the rock walls.

Some of the deeper holes heading upstream have held numbers of three-tooth jew, and they are there in good numbers and are of quality size.

Flathead, salmon and an odd mangrove jack have also been caught in the upper reaches of the Burnett.

The Elliott River is clean also with flathead and whiting making up most of the catches.

The coastal beaches from Coonarr to Woodgate have seen some fantastic catches of dart and whiting as well as a few flathead; the first of the making tide seems to be best.

The Burrum River is another river to start making mention of as the past few weeks have seen a few good-size jacks and barra being caught in thissystem.

The gravel bed out from Walkers Point on the Burrum has also produced some quality grunter.

Lake Monduran has turned it on this week with these northerly winds reallykicking the barra into gear.

Let's hope this action continues for the annual Lake Monduran Family Fishing Classic, being held this weekend.

Barra to one metre long have been caught so it's shaping up to be a cracker comp.

We hope to see you there.