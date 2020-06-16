Wearable art made from the heart

POPPING PAIR: Entrepreneur and small business owner Dana Maggacis loves creativity and colour and her stunning, handmade collections don't miss a beat.

QUIRKY jewellery has the power to make a statement and with this colourful brand, the message is loud, clear and popping.

Lover of all things creative and colourful, Dana Maggacis transformed her special hobby into a career, launching her very own business making earrings.

And now, the talented designer has released her second collection of unique, eye-catching and gorgeous designs.

“I used to be out most nights of the week with different community groups so when COVID-19 happened and with all that being cancelled and having to work from home, I was quite bored, so I started looking more into what I could fill the creative void with,” Ms Maggacis said.

“I stumbled across some acrylic jewellery creators on Instagram and realised that I could use my digital illustration skills and knowledge of vector design in Adobe Illustrator to create my own earring designs, so from there, the ideas just started flowing as I experimented with creating my own layered, colour-pop style to make my designs unique to other makers.”

Born and bred in Bundaberg, the 23-year-old graphic designer said she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

In fact, after a brief stint living in Brisbane, the creative maker missed her life in Bundy so much that she was back in just over a year.

Inspired by nature and colour, Ms Maggacis loves incorporating the region’s beautiful surroundings into her impressive designs and has just launched an exciting, new range.

“Because my job requires me to be creative all day, every day, it can sometimes be hard for me to come up with ideas for things to create in my personal time, but there’s always been a craving to create something that’s entirely my own and not for a client,” Ms Maggacis said.

“I have just launched my second release which is my ‘Native Blooms’ collection which features some of our gorgeous native flora reimagined in my design style and I’m super proud of them.

“Feedback has been really positive on these designs and they’re making their way to homes across Australia.”

Pouring her heart and soul into each collection, the final product takes the designer hours of meticulous crafting to complete.

From illustrating, painting and peeling, to gluing and bending, the process is anything but simple and Ms Maggacis makes every single pair with her own two hands.

Ms Maggacis is currently working on transferring her Etsy store to a new website, fulfilling stockist orders across the state and creating collections with a colour pop, to continue wowing her clients.

Pricing varies. Layered dangles start from $40, statement studs from $30 and mini stud packs are $18. Free shipping is available across Australia.

To stay up to date with new collections, sales and giveaways, visit the Earrings By Meraki page on Instagram and Facebook.