Wear your loudest shirt and help deaf kids on Sunday

LOUD: Bundaberg's Roy Fraser is getting into the groove with his "loud shirt" as Quota will host a Loud Shirt Day at the Spotted Dog on Sunday, with money raised going to the Hear and Say Centre. Contributed

IT'S time to get loud to help the deaf, and all you need to do is wear a wacky shirt.

Quota Bundaberg invites the community to head along to the Spotted Dog in their "loudest” shirt to help support hard of hearing children, through the Hear and Say Centre.

The organisation has helped hard of hearing and deaf children from all around the state learn to listen and speak, just like Bundaberg's Alana Reid, who was born deaf and spent six years attending the centre.

The community, along with Quota, helped the raise money for the youngster to travel to America to have ear surgery in 2013.

HEAR HEAR: Quota's Rose Sutherland-Fraser pictured with Alana Reid in 2013, when Quota helped raise money for the deaf youngster. Max Fleet BUN250113ALA1

Quota's Rose Sutherland-Fraser said Sunday's event was a vital fundraiser for Hear and Say and there was no need to book, "just turn up”.

"It's $5 entry and wear a bright coloured or loud shirt,” she said.

"Everyone is welcome, just come along.”

Last year Hear and Say raised nearly $70,000 from the Loud Shirt Day, and hoped to smash $100,000 this year.

Rose's husband Roy encourages everyone to go along for an afternoon of fun.

Details: Quota Bundaberg host a Loud Shirt Day on Sunday at the Spotted Dog.