Wear red for Daniel this Thursday

FIRE AND EMERGENCY: Jada Carroll and Luca Brillante with Mat Templeman. Mike Knott BUN271017DAY2

BUNDABERG police, along with other external agencies, are holding their annual Day for Daniel on Thursday from 9am to noon at the Bundaberg PCYC and Multiplex.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the day will see exhibits from QAS, QFES, SES, surf lifesaving, Bundaberg Regional Council and parks and wsildlife.

"There will be over 400 students from schools around the Bundaberg region attending to participate in the different exhibits. These exhibits will include police dive squad, water police, police puppies, animals from Parks and Wildlife and numerous types of emergency services vehicles.”

Sen Const Duncan said they encouraged people to wear red, educate and donate.

For more about the Daniel Morcombe Foundation visit www.danielmorcombe.com.au.