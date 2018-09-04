Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE AND EMERGENCY: Jada Carroll and Luca Brillante with Mat Templeman.
FIRE AND EMERGENCY: Jada Carroll and Luca Brillante with Mat Templeman. Mike Knott BUN271017DAY2
Community

Wear red for Daniel this Thursday

4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

BUNDABERG police, along with other external agencies, are holding their annual Day for Daniel on Thursday from 9am to noon at the Bundaberg PCYC and Multiplex.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the day will see exhibits from QAS, QFES, SES, surf lifesaving, Bundaberg Regional Council and parks and wsildlife.

"There will be over 400 students from schools around the Bundaberg region attending to participate in the different exhibits. These exhibits will include police dive squad, water police, police puppies, animals from Parks and Wildlife and numerous types of emergency services vehicles.”

Sen Const Duncan said they encouraged people to wear red, educate and donate.

For more about the Daniel Morcombe Foundation visit www.danielmorcombe.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    premium_icon Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    Health A FIVE-year-old's birthday party turned into a nightmare for a Bundaberg man who stepped on a used syringe at the Lake Ellen playground over the weekend.

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Why you should never let your phone ring in court

    premium_icon Why you should never let your phone ring in court

    Offbeat Prosecutor told to take phone from person in gallery after it rang

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

    premium_icon Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

    News Costs weight heavily on our cane farmers

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners