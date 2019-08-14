Weapons police found in ex-sniper’s home

Robert Marchment’s Paradise Point home was raided by Border Force and Queensland Police in early July.

A CRACK ex-army sniper has pleaded guilty to weapons offences after his home was raided by Border Force agents.

Former corporal Robert Marchment, who served in Afghanistan and East Timor, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of restricted weapons in Southport Magistrates Court today.

The court heard his Paradise Point home was raided by Border Force and Queensland police officers on July 5 as part of an investigation into the alleged importation of firearms parts.

Items including firearm suppressors, pepper spray and an army-issue ballistics vest were seized in the raid.

Defence barrister Frank Martin told the court that some of the items seized in the raid were for a toy gun.

He said Marchment used the pepper spray to ward off wild dogs in his job as a feral pest controller.

Marchment had used the bulletproof vest in the army and not handed it back, Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said Marchment had received multiple service medals as well as gold and silver medals in army shooting competitions.

Magistrate Pam Dowse said she was impressed with Marchment's credentials and military service and it was 'a shame you've made such an awful mistake, especially in this climate of anxiety that we're all suffering'.

She fined Marchment $1000 but did not record a conviction.