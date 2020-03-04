Weapons, drugs and fireworks haul during police raid

METHYLAMPHETAMINE, cannabis, a hand gun, taser, knuckledusters, laser pointer, ammunition and fireworks were among the items found by detectives at a Barolin St address yesterday.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant as a result, a 30-year-old Walkervale man has been charged with multiple drug, weapons and explosive offences and two counts of Burglary and Receiving Tainted Property.

Bail was refused and the man is to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, in custody.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop, Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB said the Queensland Police Service was committed to preventing and disrupting all forms of criminal behaviour causing harm within the community.

“Those committing drug crime can expect to be caught and prosecuted at every opportunity,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bishop said.

“I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.”